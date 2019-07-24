Professor sues Tuskegee claiming age, race discrimination

By 1 minute ago

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A white professor at historically black Tuskegee University says he's suing the school, claiming he's been denied the salary he deserves because of age and race discrimination.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports physics professor Marshall Burns held a press conference Tuesday. He said he hasn't considered leaving Tuskegee because he loves teaching students.

The 73-year-old Burns says he gets an associate professor's salary despite being a full professor since 1980 and asking for a raise at least 12 times.

The lawsuit says teachers of African and Asian descent are making more than Burns despite being younger and working at Tuskegee for less time.

The suit refers to Burns as a white, "native-born American" who helped Tuskegee obtain funding from more conservative legislators in Alabama.

Burns, who earned his PhD. in 1972, said he's paid $60,500 while younger full professors make between $78,000 and $90,000. He says the denial of a full professor's salary has cost him $400,000 over his career.

The Advertiser says the university didn't respond to its request for comment, and court records show the school has yet to respond to the complaint.

Tags: 
Tuskegee University
age discrimination
race discrimination

Related Content

Woman Becomes First Black Female Pilot in AL Nat'l Guard

By & Jul 24, 2018
pinning
1st Lt. Jermaine Thurston / U.S. Army

A woman from Alabama recently became the first black female pilot in the history of the Alabama National Guard.

News outlets report Second Lieutenant Kayla Freeman graduated from Fort Rucker's Army Aviation School last month. Freeman graduated from Tuskegee University in 2016, where she was enrolled in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

Tuskegee Researchers Devise New Breast Cancer Test

By Jun 25, 2018
Clayton Yates

A new study from Tuskegee University may change the way breast cancer is diagnosed in the U.S.

Tuskegee researchers have developed a new test that more accurately determines the specific subtype of breast cancer that needs to be treated. Researchers say this will be particularly helpful for African-American women. Studies show black women are more likely to be diagnosed later in life, and are 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer after their initial diagnosis than white women.