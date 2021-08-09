Project named for Alabama lynching victim gets federal grant

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

Credit bollingfoundation.org

 

A project named for a Black man who was lynched in Lowndes County is receiving a federal grant.

The National Park Service civil rights grant program is giving $235,000 to the Elmore Bolling Initiative.

The money is to preserve the Lowndesboro School west of Montgomery.

Elmore Bolling built several successful businesses during the Jim Crow era before he was murdered in 1947. His killer was a white neighbor who was never prosecuted.

Bolling’s children attended the Lowndesboro School, which will benefit from the grant.

Tags: 
Elmore Bolling
Lowndes County

Related Content

Contest to encourage gardening amongst Alabama kids

By Jun 28, 2021
4-H plant
Pixabay

 

Gardeners in Lowndes County are getting to show off their green thumbs. 

The Alabama 4-H foundation is sponsoring a summer gardening project contest with Home Depot. The contest runs from now until August.

LaKisha King is the 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent for Lowndes and Butler Counties. She said the focus of the contest for kids and teens to learn where some table food actually comes from.

Virus taking hold in rural, old plantation region of Alabama

By May 29, 2020
Associated Press

 

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Sparsely populated Lowndes County has the sad distinction of having both Alabama's highest rate of COVID-19 cases and its worst unemployment rate. 

The county and nearby poor, mostly black counties in rural Alabama were initially spared as the disease ravaged cities, but are now they are facing an increase in confirmed infections.

Lowndes Co. Names New Superintendent

By Alex AuBuchon & Aug 24, 2018
CHS library
Lowndes Co. BoE

There’s a new school superintendent in Lowndes County, Alabama.

The Lowndes County Board of Education announced yesterday that Jason Burroughs has signed a three-year contract with the school system – that according to WSFA-TV.

Burroughs was previously serving as the interim superintendent and was the former assistant superintendent. He also has served in various other positions during his 23 years with the school district.