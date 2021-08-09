Project named for Alabama lynching victim gets federal grant

A project named for a Black man who was lynched in Lowndes County is receiving a federal grant.

The National Park Service civil rights grant program is giving $235,000 to the Elmore Bolling Initiative.

The money is to preserve the Lowndesboro School west of Montgomery.

Elmore Bolling built several successful businesses during the Jim Crow era before he was murdered in 1947. His killer was a white neighbor who was never prosecuted.

Bolling’s children attended the Lowndesboro School, which will benefit from the grant.