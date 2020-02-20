Public Media Journalists Association, Best Commentary: "Black Maternal Mortality, Part 1"

Brittany Young and Robin Boylorn on Black Maternal Mortality, Part 1

Pregnancy-realted deaths in the US, especially among black women, have been problematic for quite some time, but not much has been done to prevent and alleviate this issue.

In this first installment of Crunk Culture, Robin Boylorn addresses black maternal mortality and two of its factors...

Written by Robin Boylorn

Produced and Edited by Brittany Young

Sources

https://www.wnycstudios.org/story/the-stakes-giving-birth-while-black

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/11/magazine/black-mothers-babies-death-maternal-mortality.html

https://www.npr.org/2017/05/12/528098789/u-s-has-the-worst-rate-of-maternal-deaths-in-the-developed-world?fbclid=IwAR1S9_N9kxivqJ0WUOeWYyHiG0a1ETLNsWUp-aADiSfN5os3SmTtBuUyy7M

https://www.al.com/news/2019/06/deaths-from-pregnancy-and-child-birth-are-often-preventable-alabama-finally-starts-to-take-notice.html



http://www.nationalpartnership.org/our-work/health/reports/black-womens-maternal-health.html

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/magazine/magazine_article/america-is-failing-its-black-mothers/

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2019/05/10/722143121/why-racial-gaps-in-maternal-mortality-persist

https://www.cdc.gov/reproductivehealth/maternalinfanthealth/pregnancy-relatedmortality.htm

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/07/health/pregnancy-deaths-.html

Crunk Culture is a commentary (opinion piece) about creative and sometimes cursory perspectives and responses to pop culture and representations of identity. Dr. Boylorn defines "crunk" as resisting conformity and confronting injustice out loud. Crunk Culture is intentional about amplifying perspectives that are often silenced or dismissed. The goal is to offer cultural critique that encourages folk to look at something differently and critically. For more about Professor Boylorn and the Crunk Culture series, visit http://apr.org/crunkculture.



