Relentless rain, rising rivers keep flooding southern towns

SARALAND, Ala. (AP) — This winter’s relentless rains across the South are still draining into rising rivers, leading to ongoing flooding in some communities.

In south Alabama, forecasters say the Bayou Sara is forecast to crest at 8 feet (2.4 meters) by Wednesday evening and remain near that level through the weekend.

Water has already invaded some homes in the Mobile suburb of Saraland. In northern Mississippi, recent rain and backwater flooding from the rising Mississippi River is turning neighborhoods into islands in the small community of Tchula.