Representative deletes Twitter after comments supporting Capitol rioters

Credit Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore has deleted his personal Twitter account. The move follows controversial tweets around last Wednesday’s deadly mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.

In one tweet, the newly-elected Republican from Enterprise wrote, “We have more arrests for stealing a podium on Jan. 6th than we do for stealing an election on November 3rd.” He went on to say, “Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit would be places I recommend you start.”

The claim that the presidential election was stolen are false.

In another Tweet, Moore referred to the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt, the military veteran shot by Capitol Police while trying to force her way into the House Chamber.

Moore tweeted, “I understand it was a black police officer that shot the white female veteran. You know that doesn’t fit the narrative.”

Moore’s account initially was suspended, and later deleted.

Barry Moore
U.S. Capitol

Candidate draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting

By Sep 2, 2020
Barry Moore
Associated Press

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Republican congressional nominee is facing criticism for a social media post, which he later deleted, of a meme that appeared to support a teenager charged with  killing two people during protests in Wisconsin. 

Coleman, Moore to meet in GOP District 2 House runoff

By Mar 4, 2020
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore will meet in a runoff for the Republican nomination in the District 2 U.S. House race in southeast Alabama.

Moore claimed the second runoff spot Wednesday as returns showed him leading third-place finisher Jessica Taylor by fewer than 600 of the more than 104,000 votes that were cast Tuesday. Taylor issued a statement congratulating Moore on his strong finish.

The eventual winner will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November. The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Martha Roby, who isn't seeking reelection.

Jury Finds Alabama Lawmaker Not Guilty Of Perjury

By Oct 30, 2014
legislature.state.al.us

Jurors have found Republican Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise not guilty of charges of perjury and giving false information.

Prosecutors had accused Republican Rep. Barry Moore of lying to a grand jury about comments he made to his 2014 primary opponent.

Acting Attorney General W. Van Davis said Moore told his 2014 primary opponent that the house speaker would withhold economic development funds unless he withdrew from the race. Moore later denied relaying the threat when he testified to grand jury.