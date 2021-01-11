Representative deletes Twitter after comments supporting Capitol rioters

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore has deleted his personal Twitter account. The move follows controversial tweets around last Wednesday’s deadly mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.

In one tweet, the newly-elected Republican from Enterprise wrote, “We have more arrests for stealing a podium on Jan. 6th than we do for stealing an election on November 3rd.” He went on to say, “Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit would be places I recommend you start.”

The claim that the presidential election was stolen are false.

In another Tweet, Moore referred to the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt, the military veteran shot by Capitol Police while trying to force her way into the House Chamber.

Moore tweeted, “I understand it was a black police officer that shot the white female veteran. You know that doesn’t fit the narrative.”

Moore’s account initially was suspended, and later deleted.