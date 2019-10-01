Robin Boylorn on Reparations, Part 2

In our previous segment of Crunk Culture, Robin Boylorn explained what reparations are and discussed some policies that need to be implemented for African Americans to reap long-term benefits. And today, Professor Boylorn suggests some right-now initiatives that can immediately impact the lives of black Americans...
References
https://judiciary.house.gov/legislation/hearings/hr-40-and-path-restorative-justice
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2019/06/ta-nehisi-coates-testimony-house-reparations-hr-40/592042/
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2014/06/the-case-for-reparations/361631/
https://policy.m4bl.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Reparations-Now-Toolkit-FINAL.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/40/text
https://news.gallup.com/poll/261722/redress-slavery-americans-oppose-cash-reparations.aspx
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/19/us/reparations-slavery.html
https://www.vox.com/2014/5/23/5741352/six-times-victims-have-received-reparations-including-four-in-the-us
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/23/business/economy/reparations-slavery.html
https://www.msnbc.com/velshi-ruhle/watch/what-do-slave-reparations-mean-62244421859
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2019/06/17/most-americans-say-the-legacy-of-slavery-still-affects-black-people-in-the-u-s-today/
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/how-reparations-american-descendants-slavery-could-narrow-racial-wealth-divide-ncna1019691
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/reparations-for-slavery-arent-enough-official-racism-lasted-much-longer/2019/06/21/2c0ecbe8-9397-11e9-aadb-74e6b2b46f6a_story.html?noredirect=on
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2019/07/25/why-now-is-moment-atone-years-racism/