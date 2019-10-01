Related Program: 
Crunk Culture

Robin Boylorn on Reparations, Part 2

By 51 minutes ago

Credit gopusa.com

In our previous segment of Crunk Culture, Robin Boylorn explained what reparations are and discussed some policies that need to be implemented for African Americans to reap long-term benefits. And today, Professor Boylorn suggests some right-now initiatives that can immediately impact the lives of black Americans...

References

https://judiciary.house.gov/legislation/hearings/hr-40-and-path-restorative-justice

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2019/06/ta-nehisi-coates-testimony-house-reparations-hr-40/592042/

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2014/06/the-case-for-reparations/361631/

https://policy.m4bl.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Reparations-Now-Toolkit-FINAL.pdf

 https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/40/text

 https://news.gallup.com/poll/261722/redress-slavery-americans-oppose-cash-reparations.aspx

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/19/us/reparations-slavery.html

https://www.vox.com/2014/5/23/5741352/six-times-victims-have-received-reparations-including-four-in-the-us

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/23/business/economy/reparations-slavery.html

https://www.msnbc.com/velshi-ruhle/watch/what-do-slave-reparations-mean-62244421859

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2019/06/17/most-americans-say-the-legacy-of-slavery-still-affects-black-people-in-the-u-s-today/

https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/how-reparations-american-descendants-slavery-could-narrow-racial-wealth-divide-ncna1019691

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/reparations-for-slavery-arent-enough-official-racism-lasted-much-longer/2019/06/21/2c0ecbe8-9397-11e9-aadb-74e6b2b46f6a_story.html?noredirect=on

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2019/07/25/why-now-is-moment-atone-years-racism/

Tags: 
Reparations
policies
for African Amercans to reap long-term benefits
right-now initiatives
immediately impact the lives of black Americans
reparations now
Robin Boylorn
Crunk Culture
keep it crunk
alabama public radio