In 2019, 22 trans women of color have lost their lives as a result of fatal violence. In this week’s Crunk Culture commentary, Robin Boylorn reflects on the needed visibility of trans women of color in society, while addressing their untimely deaths as a result of hate crimes...

Erika Feurtado & Robin Boylorn on Trans Women of Color Dying

Written by Robin Boylorn

Edited by Brittany Young

Intro and Outro voiced by Erika Feurtado

