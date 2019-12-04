Related Program: 
Crunk Culture (Opinion)

Robin Boylorn on Trans Women of Color Dying

In 2019, 22 trans women of color have lost their lives as a result of fatal violence. In this week’s Crunk Culture commentary, Robin Boylorn reflects on the needed visibility of trans women of color in society, while addressing their untimely deaths as a result of hate crimes...   

Written by Robin Boylorn

Edited by Brittany Young

Intro and Outro voiced by Erika Feurtado          

