Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Committees In Impeachment Inquiry

Three key House committees subpoenaed President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday for documents related to his communications with Ukraine.

The panels' majority Democrats want information about the role Giuliani played in Trump's request of Ukraine's president to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The committees set an Oct. 15 deadline for Giuliani to produce documents and communications back to Jan. 20, 2017.

In a letter unveiled on Monday, the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees said they'd already requested material of Giuliani without attempting to compel him and that he hasn't complied.

Giuliani has acknowledged he has messages and other materials that Democrats argue are pertinent to what they call an inquiry that could lead to Trump's impeachment.

"In addition to this stark admission, you stated more recently that you are in possession of evidence — in the form of text messages, phone records, and other communications — indicating that you were not acting alone and that other Trump administration officials may have been involved in this scheme," wrote the Democrats.

The chairmen also sent separate letters seeking materials from three of Giuliani's business associates.

The signatories on the letters were Democratic House Reps. Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the Foreign Relations panel; Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the House Intelligence panel; and Elijah Cummings of Maryland, chairman of the Oversight Committee.

