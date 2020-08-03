"Save Space Camp" drive pulls in more than $1M in days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A fundraising drive launched to help the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Space Camp through the coronavirus pandemic has pulled in more than $1.1 million in just a few days. 

An online effort that began Tuesday had brought in nearly $620,000 by Friday afternoon. And Boeing contributed another $500,000. That brings total donations to nearly 75% of the $1.5 million that officials say is needed to keep the operation going after stiff losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-owned attraction shut down for weeks earlier this year to stop the spread of COVID-19. Officials say donations are needed to keep the museum open and to restart Space Camp sessions next year.

