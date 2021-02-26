Scale Back Alabama moves online, changes approach to health

Scale Back Alabama is making major changes to its programming this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-wide weight loss campaign will be completely virtual. Participants will use an online portal where they can keep track of their goals, and be connected to health resources.

Jeannie Gaines, the communications director for the Alabama Hospital Association, said that Scale Back’s online dashboard will allow participants to have a uniquely tailored experience.

“When participants log in to this user dashboard, they’re going to be able to set goals for themselves and then I'm going to have a program that is catered to those goals,” Gaines said. “Each week of the program I'm going to receive a new challenge, and I'm going to receive tips that kind of motivate me to work on those goals.”

Another big change coming to Scale Back is a new focus on overall health.

This year, Scale Back has expanded the types of health goals that participants can set for themselves. Participants will be able to set goals to drink more water, get more sleep, and spend less screen time on electronic devices.

“So normally what would happen, we would have weigh-ins and weigh outs, and we have done away with that because we know that overall health is more than a number on the scale,” Gaines said. “We wanted to implement these new changes that sort of address overall health and not just weight-loss.”

The program will offer prizes like Amazon e-gift cards for those who keep up with their goals.

Scale Back kicks off on March 1. Registration for the event is open until Feb. 28 at midnight.