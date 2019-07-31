School district delays classes again, citing malware attack

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A public school system in Alabama has delayed classes a second time because of continuing problems from a computer malware attack.

Houston County school officials say students now won't return to class until Aug. 12. That's 11 days behind the original schedule and a week later than the first delay.

Education officials won't say what type of attack hit the southeast Alabama school system. But phones and computers aren't working properly.

Officials also haven't said whether payroll or student information was affected. But Ashford High School posts on its Facebook page that workers can't view their pay information online so statements have to be printed.

The school board says law enforcement is involved, and network engineers are trying to get equipment running again.

