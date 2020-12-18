SEC Championship on the line this weekend

The Southeastern Conference Championship is on the line this weekend. The top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are taking on the seventh ranked Florida Gators in Atlanta tomorrow evening. The SEC has played an all-conference season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said it is an honor to be playing in this game.

“I think it’s a tribute to our team and the success they’ve had throughout the season to accomplish what they have to give themselves the opportunity to play a really really good Florida team. This team is as explosive as anyone in the country on offense.”

Saban said playing the Gators will be no walk in the park.

“Its going to be a challenge for us defensively to be able to match up and really execute fundamentally like we need to, to have a chance to have success against these guys. Their defense is very very athletic, they make a lot of negative plays, they have some good pass rushers.”

Other games that could impact the college football playoffs include Ohio State and Northwestern who play at 11AM. Clemson and Notre Dame play at 3pm. Alabama and Florida kick off at 7PM.