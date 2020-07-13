Sessions vies for Senate comeback in race shadowed by Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and onetime Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville face off in Tuesday's Republican primary runoff in Alabama for Sessions' former Senate seat. 

Sessions safely held the seat for 20 years before resigning to lead President Donald Trump’s Justice Department. Session later was forced to resign after drawing Trump’s fire when he withdrew from the investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has endorsed Tuberville.

The runoff will determine whether Sessions’ fallout with the president becomes a footnote or a punctuation mark in Sessions' lengthy political career.

The winner will face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November. 

