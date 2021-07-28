Shot incentives offered in Alabama despite state refusal

Gadsden is offering monetary incentives for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the state's refusal to do so.

The city said residents can receive $100 cash for getting inoculated between mid-July and mid-October. While the state has the lowest vaccination rates in the country, the northern Alabama city has already seen immunization numbers increase.

Other locations are also encouraging people to get vaccinated, including Auburn University where students can receive free parking and meals. State prisons are also offering incentives for inmates to get shots, but Gov. Kay Ivey continues to oppose any kind of perks.