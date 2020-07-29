Small Alabama town's virus spike linked to candidate forum

Credit Associated Press

HARTFORD, Ala. (AP) — A small Alabama town has closed several of its government offices after a spike in coronavirus cases, some of which were linked to a forum featuring candidates running for mayor and city council. 

Social media posts from the Hartford Police Department show the city hall, public library and several businesses in the town of about 2,600 were closed by Tuesday.

The Dothan Eagle reports that the area chamber of commerce hosted the candidate forum and meet-and-greet at a local restaurant last week. About 40 people attended. 

Geneva County Emergency Management Director Eric Johnson says at least seven cases have since been linked to the event. 

