SpaceX Launches Unmanned Capsule To International Space Station

By 18 minutes ago
  • A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from pad 39A on Saturday in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from pad 39A on Saturday in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
    Terry Renna / AP

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on schedule at 2:49 a.m. Saturday.

It's an unmanned test flight designed to demonstrate the potential for carrying astronauts into orbit.

A crowd cheered as the rocket blasted off in a ball of fire and smoke early Saturday, within minutes reaching speeds upwards of 6,700 kmh as it gained altitude.

Watch the video of the launch here.

SpaceX via / YouTube

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.