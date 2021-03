Gov. Kay Ivey has set the date for a special election to fill a newly empty seat in the Alabama House.

Kirk Hatcher of District 78 was elected to the state Senate leaving south, west and north Montgomery without a representative.

The special primary election will be Tuesday, May 25, and the deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be 5 p.m. March 23. Independent candidates will have until May 25 at 5 p.m.