State officials receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By 3 minutes ago

 

Credit Office of Governor Kay Ivey

State leaders are encouraging Alabamians to get the coronavirus vaccine once they become eligible.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their guidelines to say those who are 65 and older should get the vaccine, as well as those who are immunocompromised, in addition to healthcare workers and frontline workers. Governor Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to keep following health guidelines while they wait for their turn for the vaccine. 

“If more people will continue to wear their mask and social distance while you’re waiting, personal hygiene, show personal responsibility, we’ll get this thing behind us. I just want to encourage our people to be patient, stay calm, you’ll get your shot.” 

Scott Harris is Alabama’s state health officer. He said he understands demand for the vaccine is high. 

“We believe we can get it to everyone eventually. We would just ask everyone to please continue to be patient. We’re doing our best to improve our phone line ability, it was really overwhelmed with calls last week. Probably half of those calls were from people who were not even eligible at this point. We would ask people to be patient and we’ll get the vaccine to everyone as soon as possible.” 

Governor Ivey, Dr. Harris and state chief medical officer Dr. Mary McIntyre all received their second dose of the vaccine Tuesday. Officials say Alabama is receiving between forty and fifty thousand doses of the vaccine each week. 

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine

Related Content

Alabama to make vaccine available to people 75 and older

By Caroline Vincent Jan 8, 2021

 

Senior Alabama residents will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Shots had been limited to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, but they will now be available to those 75 years or older and later first responders. Those eligible can get their first dose starting Jan. 18. 

The expansion was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday who said the state wants as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

University of Alabama healthworkers roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations

By Jan 8, 2021
APR's Pat Duggins

The University of Alabama is the next spot to offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting today. The Tuscaloosa campus has 3,500 doses of the Moderna product, which was approved after the vaccine created by Pfizer. The shots will be administered on an ongoing schedule of Fridays and weekends.

Dr. Richard Friend is Dean at the college. He saic he wants to start with full doses to people who are particularly at risk from the virus.

'Vaccine is coming': State urges patience amid slow rollout

By Caroline Vincent Jan 6, 2021
vaccine
Pixabay

 

Health officials in Alabama are asking for patience as the COVID-19 vaccine is slowly rolled out throughout the state. 

Vaccines are being prioritized for health care workers and long-term care residents, but health officer Scott Harris said the state expects to make the shots available to more people soon.

So far 42,000 shots had been administered out of the state's allotment of 226,000.

 