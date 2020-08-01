State program to help students taking virtual classes

Schools in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, and in Madison and Montgomery Counties, say they'll go with virtual classes for the first part of the new school year. A program to aid Alabama families with students who are limited to distance learning this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic will provide $100 million dollars for increased internet service. The state says vouchers will help pay for the cost of equipment and high-speed internet service through the end of the year, They'll be available for students who receive free or reduced-price meals or meet other income criteria. The funding will go toward technology including wireless hot spots, home and mobile internet service. High-speed internet service often is unavailable across rural Alabama and in some urban areas.