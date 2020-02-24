State reviewing possible artifacts at construction site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's preservation agency is investigating whether pottery shards, bone fragments and spearheads found near where a subdivision is being built in Huntsville might be evidence of an ancient settlement.

Al.com reports the Alabama Historical Commission is reviewing reports from people who raised concerns about items found near a development called Flint Crossing. An Army archaeologist says a decade-old assessment showed significant evidence of a Native American village at the site from roughly 500-900 AD.

Builder Jeff Benton says his company didn't know about any significant artifacts at the site before beginning work.