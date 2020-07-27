State seeks to dismiss suit challenging Alabama mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a statewide order to wear face coverings in public places to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Real estate agent Debbie Mathis and retired sheriff's Deputies Larry Lewis and Barry Munza, all of Jackson County, filed the lawsuit last week in Montgomery against Ivey, State Health Officer Scott Harris and the State Board of Health. The lawsuit contends the mask order was illegally adopted and that plaintiffs face deprivation of liberty anytime they interact with others.

The state argued Alabama has the authority under the Emergency Management Act.