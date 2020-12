The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama continues to grow as the avilabilty of intensive care beds is on the decline.

Cases and hospitalizations have both hit new highs this week.

Head of the Alabama Hospital Association Dr. Don Williamson said the increase is a result of Thanksgiving gatherings.

The percentage of empty ICU beds hit a new low of 7 percent while the number of confirmed and probable virus deaths topped 4,000 on Thursday.