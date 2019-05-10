Steve Engels: Can Robots Be Creative Too?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Jumpstarting Creativity.

About Steve Engels's TED Talk

We've always thought the ability to create art is a uniquely human trait—but Steve Engels disagrees. He explores how AI is learning to master human tasks... including artistic ones.

About Steve Engels

Steve Engels is an associate professor with the department of computer science at the University of Toronto. He currently teaches courses in computer hardware and video game design. His research interests are focused on game programming, educational game design, app development, open data, and artificial intelligence applications.

Engels holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science in cognitive science option and a Masters in math from the University of Waterloo. He is currently pursuing a PhD in educational video game design from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto.

