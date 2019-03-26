Storms Hit Central Alabama

Storms have damaged buildings and caused power outages in central Alabama.

The storms hit downtown Clanton in Chilton County Monday afternoon.

Chilton County Emergency Management Director Derrick Wright says straight-line winds caused the damage.

The roof collapsed on a barber shop and some traffic lights were out after the storm. Some trees were also down. There also were reports of pea-sized hail.

Alabama Power reported over three hundred customers were without power Tuesday morning.

No serious injuries have been reported.