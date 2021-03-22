Study looks at Black participation in clinical trials

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is part of a study to examine why more Black people aren't involved in clinical trials involving lung cancer research.

About 8 percent of U.S. cancer patients participate in clinical trials and the rate is even lower for racial and ethnic minority groups.

UAB professor Monica Baskin said diversity in clinic trials is essential in finding treatments that are effective for everyone.

Augusta University in Georgia and Vanderbilt University's medical center in Tennessee will also participate in the study.