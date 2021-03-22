Study looks at Black participation in clinical trials

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

Credit Pixabay

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is part of a study to examine why more Black people aren't involved in clinical trials involving lung cancer research.

About 8 percent of U.S. cancer patients participate in clinical trials and the rate is even lower for racial and ethnic minority groups.

UAB professor Monica Baskin said diversity in clinic trials is essential in finding treatments that are effective for everyone.

Augusta University in Georgia and Vanderbilt University's medical center in Tennessee will also participate in the study.

Tags: 
Black cancer patients
lung cancer
UAB Medicine

Related Content

Doctor: Scans show Alabama governor cancer-free

By Jan 8, 2020
kay ivey

A doctor says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is currently free of lung cancer.

In a statement released Wednesday by the governor's office, Dr. Alex Whitley said scans showed no sign of the cancer she was diagnosed with last year.

Whitley is with Central Alabama Radiation Oncology. He says Ivey will continue to be monitored, but he considers her to be cured.

Ivey received radiation treatments three months ago after being diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer. 