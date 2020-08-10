Suit claiming bats, rats at courthouse goes to Supreme Court

By 37 minutes ago

 

Credit Wikimedia Commons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An appeals court says it doesn’t have the power to decide whether to dismiss an employee lawsuit claiming a west Alabama courthouse is infested with rodents and bats. 

The Court of Civil Appeals ruled Friday that the Alabama Supreme Court needs to consider the lawsuit involving the Greene County Courthouse at Eutaw.

Nearly 30 county employees filed suit in February blaming county commissioners for what the suit describes as deplorable conditions at the William McKinley Branch Courthouse. The suit claims the building leaks and is infested with vermin.

The commission is asking a court to throw out the case.

Greene County
Greene County Courthouse
Alabama Court of Civil Appeals
Alabama Supreme Court
William McKinley Branch Courthouse

