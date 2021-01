Albama health officials say the state's slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is due to a lack of supplies.

Dr. Scott Harris said the number of shipments has hindered the process of getting shots out as quickly as possible.

He said Alabama has approved 883 locations to provide vaccines including pharmacies, hospitals and doctors' offices. Out of those locations, only 364 have received doses of the vaccine.

The state has received around 503,000 doses and 224,000 have been administered.