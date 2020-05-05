Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment Tuesday for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, a statement from the U.S. Supreme Court said.

She suffered from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection, the Court said.

The development coincides with the U.S. Supreme Court's historic live-streaming of its oral arguments in which the justices are participating by telephone because of the coronavirus. Ginsburg, 87, participated in oral arguments on both Monday and Tuesday.

"The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital," the Supreme Court said in a statement. "She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two."

Last year, Ginsburg, completed three weeks of radiation treatment after a cancerous tumor was discovered on her pancreas. She was previously treated for lung cancer.

