WUAL-FM is operating on our low power backup system.

Engineers are working to restore the full power transmission as soon as possible.

WAPR Operating at Half Power

WAPR Operating at Half Power

We'll give an update once it's back to full power

Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Suspect In Colorado Shooting Charged With 10 Counts Of First-Degree Murder

By Ben Markus 22 minutes ago
Copyright 2021 CPR News. To see more, visit CPR News.