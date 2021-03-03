Teen accused of killing sheriff seeks youth-offender status

By Caroline Vincent 40 minutes ago

 

A teenager charged with capital murder is seeking a youthful-offender status in his case.

The hearing for William Johnson is set for next Monday. If granted, the status would limit prison time to a maximum of three years.

Johnson was 18 when accused of shooting Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams Sr. in the face and killing him as the sheriff was attempting to disperse loiterers at a Hayneville gas station in November 2019.

If the youthful-offender status is not granted, Johnson could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Tags: 
youthful offenders
capital murder

