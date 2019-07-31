Third person charged in death of woman found in well

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A third person is charged in the death of a woman whose body was found at the bottom of a well in Alabama.

News outlets report 27-year-old Devon Trent Hall is charged with murder and corpse abuse in the killing of 20-year-old Willie Watkins, who went missing in June.

Hall was being held on drug charges in Birmingham when authorities linked him to the slaying. Court records aren't available to show whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Court records indicate Watkins was killed in a dispute over a cellphone. Her remains were found Monday in Tuscaloosa County in a well, where they'd been covered with cement.

Two more people are being held in the killing.

Missing Alabama woman's body found at bottom of a well

By Jul 29, 2019
Pixabay

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A body believed to be that of a missing Alabama woman has been found at the bottom of a well, and two men have been charged in her death.

News outlets report Tuscaloosa County workers acting on a tip recovered a body tentatively identified as 20-year-old Marka "Willoe" Watkins in the well at a vacant house.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Kip Hart says 29-year-old Kendal Tyler Battles and 20-year-old Joseph Brandon Nevels are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.