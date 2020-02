COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT-TV) — A proposed toll bridge over Lay Lake in central Alabama is drawing concerns.

Some people who live near the site are worried about noise and traffic. The Alabama Rivers Alliance is raising questions about issues plus construction and the long-term impact of quality of life in the area.

Businessman Tim James is proposing the bridge, which would link Shelby and Talladega counties across the Coosa River. He says the project could spur economic development in the area.