Torrential rains swamp Tuscaloosa, trap motel guests

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Heavy overnight rains quickly swamped the west Alabama city of Tuscaloosa, covering roads with water and leaving guests stranded in a motel. 

As much as 5 inches of rain fell in a brief period late Tuesday. The resulting flash flood filled cars with water and left people temporarily stranded at a motel near Interstate 20/59. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service says more storms and heavy rains are possible across the state on Wednesday, but no severe weather is expected.

