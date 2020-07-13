Toyota starts production on new engine at Alabama plant

Credit al.com

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Toyota says it has begun production of a newly redesigned four-cylinder engine at its manufacturing plant in north Alabama. 

The factory at Huntsville supplies engines for one-third of all the Toyota vehicles assembled in the United States. And the company describes the start of production as an important milestone in a $288 million plant expansion.

A statement from Toyota says workers also have closed in a V6 assembly line inside a 150,000-square-foot building. Total employment at the factory will exceed 1,800 people as production increases to 900,000 engines annually.

Alabama Chosen as Site for $1.6 Billion Toyota and Mazda Plant

By & Jan 9, 2018

Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have reportedly chosen Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture auto manufacturing plant, a person briefed on the decision said Tuesday.  

 The plant will employ about 4,000 people and will be built in the Huntsville area in Limestone County, said the person, who asked to remain anonymous because the location hasn't been officially announced. Officials in Alabama are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the plant site.

Toyota Spending $150M at Ala Engine Plant

By Jun 21, 2013
al.com

Toyota is spending $150 million on equipment as part of its expansion at an engine plant in north Alabama.

   The car manufacturer said Thursday the machinery will help fill out space created during an $80 million plant expansion announced previously.

   The work is supposed to be finished by early 2014, and 125 jobs are being added in Huntsville. Once done, total employment will be 1,150.

   The company is expanding production capacity for V6 engines. The company also is adding new capacity at supplier plants in Troy, Mo., and Jackson, Tenn.

Governor Ivey and State Officials Visit Japan

By & May 6, 2018

Al.com reports that Governor Kay Ivey met with officials from Toyota, Mazda and Honda last week. She was a part of discussions with Mazda and Toyota executives in the run-up to construction for the $1.6 billion joint manufacturing plant.

The governor also spoke with Honda about the plant's $85 million expansion along with other issues.