Toyota starts production on new engine at Alabama plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Toyota says it has begun production of a newly redesigned four-cylinder engine at its manufacturing plant in north Alabama.

The factory at Huntsville supplies engines for one-third of all the Toyota vehicles assembled in the United States. And the company describes the start of production as an important milestone in a $288 million plant expansion.

A statement from Toyota says workers also have closed in a V6 assembly line inside a 150,000-square-foot building. Total employment at the factory will exceed 1,800 people as production increases to 900,000 engines annually.