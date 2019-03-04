Trump: FEMA to give Alabama 'A Plus treatment'

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP)-- In a tweet, President Donald Trump says he's told the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give Alabama "the A Plus treatment" as the state responds to a deadly tornado that's killed at least 23 people there.

Trump says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has also been informed and is working closely with FEMA and with him.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told reporters Monday morning that children are among the dead and the death toll may rise as first responders search the area.

The Sunday tornado was part of a powerful storm system that also slashed its way across parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.