Tuscaloosa EMA kicks off month-long coronavirus vaccine registration effort

By 53 minutes ago

Credit Pixabay

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency began a month-long vaccine registration drive on Wednesday.

The EMA is hosting pop-up locations across Tuscaloosa County to help eligible residents sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Nick Lolley, the Director of the EMA, said that the EMA is trying to help register Tuscaloosa residents that are the most difficult to reach.

“We are just out here to help the public,” Lolley said. “The ones who don’t have the internet or don't know how to register, we are just here to help them and make this all go smoothly.”

The EMA’s first pop-up registration site was held on Wednesday at the McDonald Hughes Community Center in Tuscaloosa.

The EMA is using a wifi-equipped van provided by Mercedes Benz as they set up pop-up locations across the county. The EMA is registering residents using the DCH Health System portal.

Lolley said that the partnership between the EMA, Mercedes, and DCH has been important in their work.

“[Mercedes] gave us a vehicle with a hotspot so we can travel through the county, helping the citizens of Tuscaloosa County,” Lolley said. “We have also teamed up with DCH, and once we register the folks out here today, they will be going to DCH for their vaccine.”

The EMA will continue to host pop-up registration sites throughout the month of March across Tuscaloosa County.

To see a full list of registration sites visit: https://www.tuscaloosacountyema.org/posts/2021/03/04/tuscaloosa-county-covid-19-vaccine

Tags: 
Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency
Tuscaloosa EMA
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine

Related Content

More work is needed for rural vaccine effort

By Feb 22, 2021
vaccine
Pixabay

 

Alabama's state health officer says he is optimistic about improving COVID-19 case numbers.

Dr. Scott Harris told reporters that the state is seeing improvements but urged people to maintain precautions such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds. Dr. Harris said the vaccine is getting out, but he would like to see more making its way to the rural areas. 

1 million vaccine doses coming to Alabama

By Feb 10, 2021
Pixabay

 

A new federal program is bringing an additional one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Alabama.

The extra inoculations are made possible by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program between the federal government and several national drug store chains.

Dr. Scott Harris is Alabama’s health officer. He said the program looks at each state and then recommends a partner for vaccine distribution.  