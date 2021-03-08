Tuscaloosa EMA kicks off month-long coronavirus vaccine registration effort

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency began a month-long vaccine registration drive on Wednesday.

The EMA is hosting pop-up locations across Tuscaloosa County to help eligible residents sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Nick Lolley, the Director of the EMA, said that the EMA is trying to help register Tuscaloosa residents that are the most difficult to reach.

“We are just out here to help the public,” Lolley said. “The ones who don’t have the internet or don't know how to register, we are just here to help them and make this all go smoothly.”

The EMA’s first pop-up registration site was held on Wednesday at the McDonald Hughes Community Center in Tuscaloosa.

The EMA is using a wifi-equipped van provided by Mercedes Benz as they set up pop-up locations across the county. The EMA is registering residents using the DCH Health System portal.

Lolley said that the partnership between the EMA, Mercedes, and DCH has been important in their work.

“[Mercedes] gave us a vehicle with a hotspot so we can travel through the county, helping the citizens of Tuscaloosa County,” Lolley said. “We have also teamed up with DCH, and once we register the folks out here today, they will be going to DCH for their vaccine.”

The EMA will continue to host pop-up registration sites throughout the month of March across Tuscaloosa County.

To see a full list of registration sites visit: https://www.tuscaloosacountyema.org/posts/2021/03/04/tuscaloosa-county-covid-19-vaccine