Tuscaloosa to limit nightlife as college students return

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Leaders in Tuscaloosa are moving to limit nightlife in the college town during the pandemic as thousands of students return for the fall semester. 

A divided City County approved a measure Tuesday night that allows Mayor Walt Maddox to enact rules aimed at combatting a surge in coronavirus cases. Among the regulations is a move to reduce the capacity at bars to 50% after 9 p.m. Another rule would reduce the occupancy of entertainment venues to 25%.

Maddox says it might be impossible the protect Tuscaloosa residents from the spread of the coronavirus without additional rules as students return to the University of Alabama and other schools.

Tuscaloosa
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

August 4

90,890 cases, 4,033 hospitalizations, 1,611 deaths confirmed in Alabama

August 3

"Save Space Camp" drive pulls in more than $1M in days

Alabama school system using foggers to sanitize campuses

'Save Space Camp' drive prompted by virus reaches $1.5M goal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A fundraising drive has reached its goal of bringing in $1.5 million to save Space Camp from closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

A corporate donation of $250,000 by the technology company SAIC Inc. pushed the effort over the top.

Alabama school system using foggers to sanitize campuses

By Aug 3, 2020
CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school system is using a new cleaning tool to combat the coronavirus, without having to scrub desks, chairs and chalkboards. 

WBRC-TV reports that Chilton County School custodians will be armed with 18 backpack decontamination foggers for the school buildings. The custodians will be trained on how to use them next week.

SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

By Aug 3, 2020
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has long touted itself as the nation’s toughest football league from top to the bottom. 

That begs the question: How hard will it be to win the SEC this season?