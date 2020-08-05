Tuscaloosa to limit nightlife as college students return

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Leaders in Tuscaloosa are moving to limit nightlife in the college town during the pandemic as thousands of students return for the fall semester.

A divided City County approved a measure Tuesday night that allows Mayor Walt Maddox to enact rules aimed at combatting a surge in coronavirus cases. Among the regulations is a move to reduce the capacity at bars to 50% after 9 p.m. Another rule would reduce the occupancy of entertainment venues to 25%.

Maddox says it might be impossible the protect Tuscaloosa residents from the spread of the coronavirus without additional rules as students return to the University of Alabama and other schools.