Tuscaloosa ranked a top 2021 destination for football fans

By Baillee Majors 1 hour ago
A former member of the Crimson Tide will soon be wearing a Super Bowl ring. Wide Receiver O.J. Howard is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who beat the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

That’s not the only bragging rights coming out of Tuscaloosa. The financial website WalletHub released its list of “2021’s Best and Worst Cities for Football Fans.” The Druid City ranks highly across a number of categories. 

Jill Gonzalez is an analyst with WalletHub. She said the home of the Crimson Tide knocked down the competition. 

“Tuscaloosa ranked 29th overall over more than 240 cities, and for small cities, it actually ranked number one,” she said. “That’s over Clemson, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania. We looked at everything from football teams, performance, stadium capacity and fan engagement.”

That’s not all. Gonzalez said Tuscaloosa ranks No. 3 overall in fan engagement. 

“When we looked at things like fan engagement, Tuscaloosa ranked very highly. Same for accessible college stadiums," Gonzalez said. "So those are things that obviously support the in-person game experience.” 

The Tide currently holds the No. 1 ranking for college football championship wins. Read more about the study here

