Two Alabama players wait to see who gets the Heisman Trophy

The suspense is set to end tonight for two members of the Crimson Tide. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith are finalists for the Heisman Trophy. They’ll join Florida’s Kyle Trask and Trevor Lawrence of Clemson as nominees for best player in college football. This year’s Heisman presentation will be conducted remotely due to COVID-19.

Mac Jones had nothing but good things to say about DeVonta Smith shortly before the list of finalists was announced.

“Everyone that’s up for all the awards and things like that are a blessing to be a part of that,” Jones said. “And, obliviously Smitty is the lost electric player in college football. He means the most to us here at Alabama football. You can watch the games and see that.”

Going into last Friday’s Rose Bowl, Smith’s numbers appeared impressive. The sporting website Draft Kings Nation tallied his performance up to the semi-final game against Notre Dame. At that point, Smith had caught 98 passes for over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns. The wide receiver added seven catches for 130 yards and three more scores during the Rose Bowl that cleared the way for Alabama to play for the title next week.

Quarterback Mac Jones appeared to be among Smith’s fans.

“I’ve been really excited to be able to give him the ball this year,” Jones said. “He came back this ear to win a national championship and improve his draft stuff, and I believe he did exactly that. He just got open and made explosive plays, and it’s just a blessing to play behind him.”

Jones also just won the Johnny Unitas Award for best college football quarterback. He joins former Alabama players Jay Barker, and A.J. McCarron who currently plays for the Houston Texans in the NFL.

After the Heisman presentation, Jones and Smith will head to Miami for the national championship game against Ohio State. The last time Alabama played the Buckeyes was during the 2015 Sugar Bowl. Ohio State won that contest by a final score of 42 to 35. The Buckeyes went onto to win the title over the Oregon Ducks, 42-20. Offensive MVP of the game, Ezekiel Elliott now plays for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.