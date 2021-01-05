Two Alabama players wait to see who gets the Heisman Trophy

By 1 hour ago
  • NCAA

The suspense is set to end tonight for two members of the Crimson Tide. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith are finalists for the Heisman Trophy. They’ll join Florida’s Kyle Trask and Trevor Lawrence of Clemson as nominees for best player in college football. This year’s Heisman presentation will be conducted remotely due to COVID-19.

Mac Jones had nothing but good things to say about DeVonta Smith shortly before the list of finalists was announced.

“Everyone that’s up for all the awards and things like that are a blessing to be a part of that,” Jones said. “And, obliviously Smitty is the lost electric player in college football. He means the most to us here at Alabama football. You can watch the games and see that.”

Going into last Friday’s Rose Bowl, Smith’s numbers appeared impressive. The sporting website Draft Kings Nation tallied his performance up to the semi-final game against Notre Dame. At that point, Smith had caught 98 passes for over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns. The wide receiver added seven catches for 130 yards and three more scores during the Rose Bowl that cleared the way for Alabama to play for the title next week.

Quarterback Mac Jones appeared to be among Smith’s fans.

“I’ve been really excited to be able to give him the ball this year,” Jones said. “He came back this ear to win a national championship and improve his draft stuff, and I believe he did exactly that. He just got open and made explosive plays, and it’s just a blessing to play behind him.”

Jones also just won the Johnny Unitas Award for best college football quarterback. He joins former Alabama players Jay Barker, and A.J. McCarron who currently plays for the Houston Texans in the NFL.

After the Heisman presentation, Jones and Smith will head to Miami for the national championship game against Ohio State. The last time Alabama played the Buckeyes was during the 2015 Sugar Bowl. Ohio State won that contest by a final score of 42 to 35. The Buckeyes went onto to win the title over the Oregon Ducks, 42-20. Offensive MVP of the game, Ezekiel Elliott now plays for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Tags: 
Heisman Trophy
Mac Jones
DeVonta Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide

Related Content

SEC Championship on the line this weekend

By Dec 18, 2020
secsports.com

The Southeastern Conference Championship is on the line this weekend.  The top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are taking on the seventh ranked Florida Gators in Atlanta tomorrow evening. The SEC has played an all-conference season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said it is an honor to be playing in this game.  

Crimson Tide football wraps up regular season

By Dec 11, 2020

The Alabama Crimson Tide is suiting up for their last regular season game this weekend. The Tide will be taking on the Razorbacks of Arkansas.

Their game was originally supposed to be played last week but it was moved to accommodate the Alabama vs. LSU game that was postponed due to COVID-19.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the team cannot let the Razorbacks’ record fool them.

Former Alabama coach Ray Perkins dies at 79

By Caroline Vincent Dec 9, 2020
Ray Perkins
Associated Press

Former Alabama football coach Ray Perkins has died at the age of 79 in Tuscaloosa. 

Perkins, who also played reciver for the university, replaced Paul "Bear" Bryant to coach the Crimson Tide following the 1982 season after spending time coaching the New York Giants. He later went on to coach Tampa Bay and Arkansas State.

Current Alabama coach Nick Saban said Perkins "was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game."

His death was announced by his daughter on her Facebook page and later by the University of Alabama.