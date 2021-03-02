UA System, Crimson Tide, release post-COVID plans

The University of Alabama and the Crimson Tide football program both say they plan to return to in-person classes and capacity crowds for home football games in the fall. The decision to resume traditional instruction is based on recommendations by the UA System Health and Safety Task Force. The group is comprised of public health experts from the University of Alabama, UAB, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and UAB Medicine. UA athletic director Greg Byrne announced the decision to return to full capacity crowds at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall, shortly afterward. During the 2020 season, head coach Nick Saban said COVID-19 presented unique problems for the Crimson Tide

“Physically, we’ve been able to take care of our players, psychologically is the real challenge for them to continue to stay focused and to improve and play at a high level,” he said.

The Crimson Tide went on to defeat Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, which was moved from Pasadena to Arlington, Texas due to the coronavirus. The team later won the national title by beating Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.