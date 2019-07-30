UAB, UnitedHealth reaching negotiations deadline

Alabama's most prominent hospital may no longer accept one of the nation's largest health insurers.

The deadline for negotiations between UAB Health Systems and UnitedHealthcare Insurace will arrive at midnight Thursday. If the two companies cannot come to some agreement by that point, UnitedHealthcare will not be accepted at most UAB Health System entities.

Will Ferniany is the CEO of UAB Health Systems and sees as a core difference between his hospital and the insurance giants.

"They don't treat patients. Our doctors are in front of these patients; our nurses are in front of these patients," he said. "We're local. We've always been here. We're here for the state of Alabama. They are not local."

Ferniany said United is asking for significant reductions in the price of their contract, and permission to classify UAB Health Systems as a Tier 2 provider. This would allow United to charge higher copays to the sickest patients in emergency situations.

"I do hope this settles. It's really sad. It's sad for all the patients," Ferniany said. "People that are sick don't need another stresser on them. If you're getting your cancer care here, then you do not need the stress of this hanging over your head."