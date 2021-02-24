US launches aerospace center at Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University is the new home to the U.S. Department of Defense's aerospace education center of excellence.

The Aerospace Education Research and Innovation Center will support undergraduate researcg in materials and aerospace sciences relevant to the Defense Department and the aerospace industry. With the opening of the center, the Defense Department now says it is the nation's top producer of Black aerospace engineers.

Students will be able to complete two-year research projects in fatigue damage tolerance, experimental aerodynamics, and the performance of materials and components under extreme environmental conditions through the new program.

Tuskegee University
U.S. Department of Defense
aerospace engineering

