US Space Command headquarters to be located in Huntsville

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

Alabama's Rocket City will soon be named the home for the U.S. Space Command headquarters. 

Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement that the Army's Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville will house the headquarters, where operations such as satellite-based navigation and troop communication will be conducted.

The U.S. Space Command is separate from the Space Force, which is a distinct military service.

Other sites considered for the headquarters were New Mexico, Nebraska, Texas, Florida and Colorado.

Officials from Colorado have said that military officials had recommended to President Donald Trump that the headquarters should remain at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, but they were "overruled for politically motivated reasons," though they did not specify the reasons. 

"This move threatens jobs, could cause serious economic damage, and upend the lives of hundreds of military and civilian families that were counting on the U.S. Space Command staying home in Colorado Springs as well as harm military readiness," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis nad Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said in a statement.

Rep. Doug Lamborn urged President-elect Joe Biden in a letter to reverse the decision opon taking office. In the letter he also said moving Space Command from Colorado would "damage America's national security" while Russia and China are actively competing with the U.S.'s space capabilities.

Tags: 
U.S. Space Command
Redstone Arsenal

Related Content

FBI partners with Auburn as it creates new Alabama work base

By Feb 10, 2020
FBI
fbi.org

The FBI is partnering with Auburn University.

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich visited Auburn recently to discuss the relationship. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Bowdich discussed FBI priorities such as counterterrorism, cyber-crime, and counterintelligence.

University spokeswoman Amy Weaver says the new agreement describes Auburn as a partner with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the agency expands its workforce and operations at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. The newspaper reports that Auburn will help educate and train FBI employees.

Army Installation in Alabama Expected to Have 50,000 Workers

By Dec 8, 2019

The commander of a U.S. Army installation in Alabama says it will grow from 44,000 employees to more than 50,000 by 2025. 

Redstone Arsenal's senior commander, Lt. Gen. Edward Daly, says that $2 billion in infrastructure projects in the next five years will keep Redstone growing. 

Daly made the comments at a recent meeting of the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The arsenal has dozens of tenants, including NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and a growing FBI campus.

U.S. Space and Rocket Center Taking Donations to Refurbish Iconic Rocket

By Mar 11, 2019
Saturn V
Andreas Hörstemeier / Wikimedia

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Residents from across the nation are donating money to help refurbish a giant rocket in Huntsville.

The rocket is the only standing replica of the Saturn V rocket that took men to the moon Al.com reported.

It is being overhauled at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in the northern Alabama city. The museum is cleaning up the towering rocket for the July celebration of the first moon landing 50 years ago.

The project is expected to cost about $1.3 million. To help pay for it, the museum began a $250,000 fundraising campaign last month.