Alabama veterans will be among the first in the state to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said residents and staff at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City will receive the first round of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. The three other state veterans' homes will administer vaccines over the next two weeks.

More than 347,000 people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 4,700 people have died.