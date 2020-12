Vaccinations for the coronavirus are starting to arrive in Alabama after the state hit record numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

A nurse from the Cullman Regional Medical Center received an initial dose of the two-step vaccine on Tuesday, one day after it arrived to the hospital.

More hospitals will continue to provide vaccinations, firstly to front-line health care workers.

Over 300,000 people in Alabama have had COVID-19 and more than 4,120 Alabamians have died from it.