Video shows 'take down' arrest after Alabama mask dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say a woman faces disorderly conduct charges after an altercation that began when a Walmart employee asked her to wear a face mask and ended with a police officer performing a “take-down” maneuver. 

Video of the confrontation circulated widely on social media. The video shows the officer picking the woman up and throwing her to the ground. It appears he was attempting to handcuff her.

The Birmingham Police Department addressed the incident in a video statement. Sgt. Rod Mauldin said a Walmart employee had told the woman to wear a face mask in the store, and the officer became involved because the woman became disorderly. 

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Mar 24, 2020
coronavirus coverage

May 7

5:30 p.m. 8,898 cases, 1,1,78 hospitalizations, 349 deaths

Ivey criticizes lawmakers for taking control of relief cash

New unemployment claims fall after 400,000 seek benefits

2 arrested in buffet brawl over crab legs

By Feb 27, 2019
crab legs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say a dispute over crab legs at a dinner buffet ended in a brawl that left two people facing misdemeanor charges.

Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson says he was eating at the Meteor Buffet restaurant when a fight broke out.

New unemployment claims fall after 400,000 seek benefits

By 19 hours ago

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — New unemployment claims have leveled off some in Alabama after a record 400,000 people applied for job loss benefits during the coronavirus outbreak.  

The Alabama Department of Labor reported that nearly 29,000 unemployment claims were filed last week. More than 19,400 of those claims are COVID-19 related.  