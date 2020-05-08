Video shows 'take down' arrest after Alabama mask dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say a woman faces disorderly conduct charges after an altercation that began when a Walmart employee asked her to wear a face mask and ended with a police officer performing a “take-down” maneuver.

Video of the confrontation circulated widely on social media. The video shows the officer picking the woman up and throwing her to the ground. It appears he was attempting to handcuff her.

The Birmingham Police Department addressed the incident in a video statement. Sgt. Rod Mauldin said a Walmart employee had told the woman to wear a face mask in the store, and the officer became involved because the woman became disorderly.