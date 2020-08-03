Virus testing sites for Alabama college students opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — More than a dozen sites are opening across Alabama to test about 200,000 students for the new coronavirus before they head to college and university campuses.

With testing sites scattered throughout the state, no one should have to travel farther than 60 miles to get to one as they open Tuesday.

Students coming to an Alabama school from other states will receive an at-home test they can submit by mail.

A negative test result is required before a student can start school. But officials told a news conference that the work will have been for nothing if students ignore guidelines about wearing masks and social distancing.