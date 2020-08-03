Virus testing sites for Alabama college students opening

Credit Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — More than a dozen sites are opening across Alabama to test about 200,000 students for the new coronavirus before they head to college and university campuses. 

With testing sites scattered throughout the state, no one should have to travel farther than 60 miles to get to one as they open Tuesday.

Students coming to an Alabama school from other states will receive an at-home test they can submit by mail.

A negative test result is required before a student can start school. But officials told a news conference that the work will have been for nothing if students ignore guidelines about wearing masks and social distancing.

Tags: 
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
COVID-19 testing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health officials in Alabama say a surge in coronavirus cases has overwhelmed Alabama’s ability to provide test results within the expected 2- to 3-day turnaround.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said the current turnaround time for most COVID-19 testing performed in Alabama by commercial laboratories and the state laboratory is now averaging about 7 days.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A program to aid Alabama families with students who are limited to distance learning this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic will provide $100 million for increased internet service. 

The state says vouchers will help pay for the cost of equipment and high-speed internet service through Dec. 31. They'll be available for students who receive free or reduced-price meals or meet other income criteria.