Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones says he will vote to convict President Donald Trump on Wednesday as the Senate impeachment trial reaches its climax.

Jones is considered the most endangered Democrat in this November's elections, so his decision is significant. Alabama backed Trump by 28 percentage points in 2016, and Jones squeaked to a narrow special election victory in 2017.

Democratic leaders are hoping Democratic senators will unanimously vote to remove Trump and erase a potential GOP talking point that Trump's acquittal was bipartisan.

Jones said he made his decision after many sleepless nights.

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the overall Senate vote.