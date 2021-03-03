Walt Maddox wins fifth term as Tuscaloosa mayor

By Caroline Vincent 22 seconds ago

 

Credit City of Tuscaloosa

Walt Maddox has won a fifth term as mayor of Tuscaloosa after receiving more than 7,000 votes.

His next closest challenger was former University of Alabama running back Martin Houston, who received less than half of the votes Maddox did. University of Alabama English instructor Serena Fortenberry finished third in the election that took place March 2.

Maddox ran on a record tat includes helping the city overcome the devestation of the deadly tornado in 2011 that killed more than 50 people. He lost a Democratic bid for governor in 2018. 

