Warm and wet for the last day of 2020

Keep an umbrella handy-- we have up to a sixty percent chance of rain as we wrap up the last day of 2020. Some of that storm activity could be on the violent side, with possible tornadoes in the Southeast part of the country. Highs along the Gulf coast could hit the mid seventies for an "un-decemberlike" wrap up of the year. Much cooler along the Tennessee valley with highs in the sixties and rainy. The warm weather continues into the weekend, with maybe a break with some fifty degree readings by Sunday.